Tenet Was Expected To Be The Big, Splashy Return To Theaters, But What About Mulan?

With this in mind, the Wall Street Journal published an insider report alleging that the powers that be at Disney are weighing the Mulan matter and deciding whether or not to move forward with the current release date. I can’t imagine there’s not at least some feeling at Disney that it would be cool for Mulan to be the big release pushing people into theaters. Unlike Tenet, it’s family-friendly to boot! However, there’s also risk inherent with being first, there’s the fact that Mulan, unlike Tenet, has not been pushing to be first, plus the need for Mulan to do well globally can’t be understated either. Then there's the fact that Tenet is starting to promote again while Mulan has not been avidly promoting. All of this may point to a release date change.