Hear Me Out: Why Alita: Battle Angel Should Be One Of The Movies Helping To Reopen Theaters

Added Content From Alita: Battle Angel Could Sweeten The Deal

When Fathom Events reissues the various Hollywood classics and fan favorites it brings back to theaters, there’s usually added content that’s thrown into the mix to pad out the adventure. Host introductions, special features from home video releases and even additional interviews are all tactics that have been employed to spice things up for a movie people could very easily watch at home. Should anyone in power be entertaining the potential for a theatrical return of Alita: Battle Angel, they should most definitely keep this in mind, as the motion comics/concept art reel from the home video release would be killer added value for theater audiences. Plus, some pre-recorded interviews with James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and Rosa Salazar talking about the fan response to the film would be the cherry on top. The studio could even throw in a first look featurette themed to Avatar 2’s recently resumed production as further justification for such an event.