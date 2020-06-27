Kill Bill: 12 Killer Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Quentin Tarantino Movie

Quentin Tarantino Owns The Pussy Wagon And Loans It Out Sometimes

If you're a major movie fan, which would make sense since you're reading CinemaBlend, you've probably wondered what happened to some famous movie memorabilia. Is it located in a closet somewhere? Collecting dust in some warehouse? Sitting idle in some faraway museum? Unfortunately, we don't have all the answers. But we can tell you where the crudely-named Pussy Wagon resides.

Quentin Tarantino makes it no secret that he owns the signature vehicle, and he was prone to driving it around in the weeks before-and-after the first film's release to drum up word-of-mouth. Since then, the car has generally stayed in his residence, though if someone asks, he'll graciously loan it out. For example, it made cameos in Missy Elliott's "I'm Really Hot" music video and Lady Gaga's "Telephone" music video. In fact, for the latter, it was Tarantino's idea.