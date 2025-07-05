As The Chrisleys Film Their New Show, Chase’s Description Makes It Sound Like It’s Not For The Faint Of Heart

Before Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned, it had already been confirmed that their family landed a docuseries that was ordered at Lifetime. The show – which is set to air amid the 2025 TV schedule – was said to follow the Chrisley kids as they navigated life without their parents. Of course, the circumstances have now changed considerably, given Julie and Todd’s situation. Something that doesn’t seem to have changed is the personal nature of the show, as Chase Chrisley’s tease lends credence to that.

Chrisley Knows Best, which aired for 10 seasons on USA Network, is what brought the eponymous family to prominence. The show depicted the day-to-day ups and downs that the southern brood experienced. Many of those situations were quite humorous, though Chase just emphasized to People that those who check out the upcoming (and untitled) docuseries won’t get so many laughs. Based on what he told the publication, viewers are going to see him and his relatives as they never have before:

It's very different than Chrisley Knows Best, because as I'm sure anyone knows, Chrisley Knows Best was a family sitcom. This is just raw, raw footage, raw. I'm like, 'Can we go back to Chrisley Knows Best?' Yeah, 'Let's just laugh.'

Based on that description, it seems filming wasn’t exactly for the faint of heart, and this could mean that fans are in for an emotionally visceral experience with this “raw” piece of TV. Don’t fret, though, as Chase Chrisley did say that they “definitely do” inject some level of levity into the proceedings. However, Chrisley also suggested that on this new show, longtime viewers are going to get to see a different side of him due to the change in tone:

I feel like for so long on Chrisley Knows Best, I played a character. Savannah played a character. We all did. We're actually being able to be open and vulnerable, and show the highs, and show the lows, and no matter how low we get kicked down, we're still going to get back [up].

The thought of the Chrisley clan headlining a series that’s a bit more dramatic is somewhat jarring, considering the mostly lighthearted nature of their former show. Nevertheless, Chase seems keen on the prospect of a more multifaceted look into their familial dynamics. What will be intriguing to see is how Todd and Julie’s releases change up the flow. It was previously reported that the show was “evolving” as a result of the parents’ pardons. During this latest interview, Chase also revealed that he and his siblings were at the “tail end of filming” when their folks were released and said that they’re all “still filming a little bit.”

Aside from this particular show, it would seem that another small-screen production involving the Chrisleys is in the works. Todd recently discussed the family’s next TV plans, saying that he wants the show to focus on the family’s efforts to open up and run a hotel in South Carolina. Insiders claim that Todd is seeking a $5 million deal to make the show and that producers are hesitant to pay that much cash. That report also arrived amid rumors of Todd and Julie facing money problems due to a host of legal fees.

It’s hard to say what will come to fruition when it comes to that supposed hotel show but, as of right now, the Lifetime series definitely seems to be moving full steam ahead. Considering Chase Chrisley’s comments about the emotional tone of the show, viewers may want to set their expectations accordingly. They may or may not want to keep some tissues handy as well for this “full breakdown” of the family’s situation.