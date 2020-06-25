Scream 5 Is Hitting Theaters Sooner That You’d Guess

The past few years have been great for fans of horror, as the genre has been in the midst of a notable renaissance. And while new, exciting projects have hit theaters to box office and critical success, horror has always been rooted in its long-running franchises. Halloween recently returned to theaters to great success, and now another iconic slasher is following suit: Scream. Because despite Wes Craven's death Scream 5 is still on track, and it's hitting theaters sooner than you might have thought.