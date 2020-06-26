Despite Reopening, Universal Studios Orlando Has Officially Started Layoffs

The global pandemic has been a worst case scenario for a number of industries, the theme park industry one of the biggest among them. With the parks completely closed that meant that no money was coming in at all. Clearly, parks were going to do what they could to reopen as soon as it was possible and that has already begun in some places, the biggest of which is Universal Orlando Resort which reopened at the beginning of June. However, while it might seem that getting open at all would be a step in the right direction, the resort has now announced a round of layoffs.