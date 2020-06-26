Sylvester Stallone Shares Fun Outtake From Rambo: First Blood

This particular outtake is interesting because in addition to being unusable because of the laughter, it's also from the film's original ending which was never used. After Rambo has brought the entire small town police force down on his head, Colonel Trautman goes in to try and talk Rambo down. Rambo asks his friend to kill him, Rambo is clearly in pain. As we see in this clip Trautman puts the gun down, but in the next moment of the filmed ending, Rambo grabs Trautman's hands and moves the gun back into position. It immediately goes off, shooting Rambo in the gut. It's unclear exactly who is the one pulling the trigger, Trautman or, more likely, Rambo himself.