Bill And Ted Face The Music Has Been Pushed Back Following Tenet Delay

If you’re confused about what’s coming out when, it’s okay. You’re not alone. The past few days have seen some big release date changes, and it’s a little hard to keep track. Mulan, which was first scheduled to hit theaters in March and then pushed back to July, has now been moved to August 21, due to continued uncertainty over the trajectory of the global health crisis. That uncertainty means that even the dates we do have could be subject to change yet again, especially those scheduled for the rest of the summer.