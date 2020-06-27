Hobbs And Shaw’s Director Has Landed His Next Big Action Movie

We do wonder if the nature of Bullet Train’s production values is why David Leitch is moving forward with this project instead of the number of others he had his name on. In January, it was announced he would be helming a film adaptation of Kung Fu along with possibly being attached to the Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw sequels. Atomic Blonde 2’s fate is up in the air, but Leitch did note that a streaming service is interested in backing another film led by Charlize Theron’s undercover agent.