Great Stephen King Books To Read For Every Occasion

If You're Feeling Nostalgic

Sometimes you just need to curl up with a warm (occasionally terrifying) blanket...

It

I have three this time. The first is the story of a band of kids who later become adults and battle an alien that makes itself appear as a clown named Pennywise. You’ve probably seen the recent movie adaptations, but the original TV miniseries starring Tim Curry is probably how you were first introduced to the story. The book’s really good, too, but it’s long. And crazy. Much crazier than anything you’ve seen in film or on TV.