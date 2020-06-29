The Line Will Ferrell Fans Shout At Him More Than Any Other

Will Ferrell has been entertaining audiences for years now and has amassed a collection of memorable roles in the process. From Buddy the Elf and Ron Burgundy to Ricky Bobby and Jacobim Mugatu, Ferrell has helped bring to life some of the best comedic characters to ever grace the silver screen. Of course, with that, also comes a number of notable quotes. As you can imagine, fans tend to quote Ferrell’s dialogue when they see him, but the line that gets shouted at him the most might surprise you.