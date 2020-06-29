Simon Pegg Reveals Why Making Mission: Impossible Is Much Different Than Other Movies

Filmmaking isn’t a “one size fits all” experience, as an indie movie like Lost Transmissions has its own unique demands you won’t see on a Mission: Impossible movie. Both of those specific instances share one key ingredient, as actor Simon Pegg has worked in both of those worlds recently and reported back on the differences between the two. If you were curious what makes Mission: Impossible different than most other movie production experiences, it could be boiled down to one word: scale. But if you have time for more than one word, you really should read Pegg’s own account of those differences, which read thusly: