Simon Pegg Reveals Why Making Mission: Impossible Is Much Different Than Other Movies

Filmmaking isn’t a “one size fits all” experience, as an indie movie like Lost Transmissions has its own unique demands you won’t see on a Mission: Impossible movie. Both of those specific instances share one key ingredient, as actor Simon Pegg has worked in both of those worlds recently and reported back on the differences between the two. If you were curious what makes Mission: Impossible different than most other movie production experiences, it could be boiled down to one word: scale. But if you have time for more than one word, you really should read Pegg’s own account of those differences, which read thusly:
Everything is so huge on Mission Impossible, it’s like marshalling an army. I love doing those big movies, because they’re fun, and because of the scale and the sheer ridiculousness of that kind of movie-making machine. But with something like Lost Transmissions, we get there, I get changed in my trailer and then I don’t see it for the whole day. We’re shooting every hour that we have, we all eat together, it’s very guerrilla style and intense. I love both styles of filming, but for different reasons.
Simon Pegg made those differences very clear when he spoke with The Guardian, on behalf of Lost Transmissions’ press tour. Even just reading the synopsis for director Katharine O’Brien’s film, which sees Pegg playing a schizophrenic whose friends and colleagues try to have him committed for his own good, sounds miles away from the Mission: Impossible adventures that Benji Dunn finds himself a part of. But looking at the production methods of both types of production, the methodology becomes even more diverse.
It takes a lot of people to make sure that the death-defying stunts Tom Cruise pulls in a Mission: Impossible movie don’t end up going terribly wrong. Not to mention, there are always various filming windows, call times and even filming units that need to be operational at any given time to make sure Mission: Impossible 7 gets off the ground and into theaters. So naturally, the example of how much downtime Simon Pegg racks up on a blockbuster film is a perfect example of how these two styles of film differ.
With conversations hinting at a September re-start date for Mission: Impossible 7’s production, Simon Pegg might be finding himself back in the saddle pretty soon, saving the world with his on-screen tech wizardry and cutting remarks. Returning with him will be the grand scale and scope of a Mission: Impossible movie, one where Tom Cruise is planning not one, but three obscene stunts. So Mr. Pegg may need to make sure his trailer’s uber cozy on this particular journey.
Lost Transmissions is currently available on Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD; while Mission: Impossible 7 is aiming for its current release date of November 19, 2021.