This Django Unchained And Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Theory Doesn’t Fully Make Sense, But I Love It Anyway

What currently only exists as theory and speculation could be made canon in the future, however, and it would be amazing to see Quentin Tarantino make those moves. While we presently have no idea what the filmmaker is going to make as his next project, how cool would it be if it’s a film set in the Movie Movie Universe starring Leonardo DiCaprio and is made with the specific aesthetic suggesting it was shot at some point in the 1970s? Not only would the project exist as the 10th Tarantino feature and a potentially cool DiCaprio flick, fans would always be able to view it through the lens of being a movie that Rick Dalton had the chance to make after successfully fending off Manson Family cultists and seeing his career rejuvenated. Taking things even further, Margot Robbie could co-star and invite audiences to imagine the work as a project made by Sharon Tate had she not been killed in our own reality.