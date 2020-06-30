The Next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reboot Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Back in 2018, it was announced that rather than keep their live-action film series going, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would get rebooted again for the big screen. In the following two years, hadn’t been any major updates on what the next era of the Turtles’ cinematic adventures would look like, but today brings word of some of the creative talent that will be involved in this next movie, as well as the fact that this will be an all-CGI reboot rather than another live-action one.