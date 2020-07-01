Could The Suicide Squad Head To Streaming? Here’s What James Gunn Said

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe might not have been around as long as the MCU, but it's managed to make a serious impact on pop culture throughout its tenure in theaters. There are a ton of exciting DC projects coming in the next few years, including James Gunn's highly anticipated blockbuster The Suicide Squad. With more movies heading straight to homes as a result of theaters being closed, fans are wondering if the villain-centric DC movie might get the same treatment. And now Gunn has responded to these questions directly.
The film industry came to a screeching halt as a result of global health issues, with both sets and theaters shut down. Certain studios have moved to continue releasing content straight to homes or on streaming, including Trolls World Tour and Hamilton. James Gunn recently addressed this possibility for his DC debut The Suicide Squad, and he didn't mince words. As the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker put it,
Every James Gunn Cut ever has been released into theaters. The Suicide Squad will be no different.
Well, that's pretty cut and dry. It looks like Warner Bros. and James Gunn aren't considering bringing The Suicide Squad straight to homes. Instead, we should expect the soft reboot to arrive at its expected release date next August. And this makes sense, as principal photography was already completed before sets were shut down, and there's still a full year to edit/complete the project.
James Gunn shared his intentions for The Suicide Squad's theatrical run over on his personal Instagram page. While promoting the upcoming DC Fandome event, a fan asked the visionary filmmaker if there's going to be a #GunnCut of the movie, possibly on streaming. But James Gunn will not only have creative control over The Suicide Squad, but the movie is most certainly being released in theaters next year.
Despite being a year from release, anticipation for The Suicide Squad is at a fever pitch. James Gunn assembled a killer cast of A-listers to join the movie's returning cast, almost all of which are in unknown roles. Moviegoers are eager for any information regarding the movie's contents, although Gunn and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest.
David Ayer's Suicide Squad failed to connect to audience when it arrived in theaters in 2016, despite the hype that started back when its first "Bohemian Rhapsody" backed trailer arrived. But the filmmaker has cited studio interference as the reason why his vision was altered. But a handful of original stars are returning for The Suicide Squad including Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman.
James Gunn's work in the comic book genre is iconic, as Guardians of the Galaxy has become a fan-favorite property of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn puts his sense of humor, taste of music, and even dance moves into those projects, and it should be fascinating to see how his sensibilities are applied to to DC's The Suicide Squad.
The Suicide Squad is currently expected to hit theaters on August 6th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.