Zack Snyder Celebrates Batman v. Superman Ultimate Edition’s HBO Max Release With Cool Batman Post

The theatrical cut of Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice had a polarizing effect on fans, with many finding the story to be somewhat incomplete. Luckily, Warner Bros. released the Ultimate Edition, an extended director’s cut that presented the film in its entirety. Now, the Ultimate Edition is available for fans to enjoy through HBO Max, and they’re more than happy to have it on the streaming service. Zack Snyder is also thrilled to see it added and has taken to social media to celebrate with a Batman-related post.
To mark the release of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’s Ultimate Edition on HBO Max, Zack Snyder shared a photo of Ben Affleck’s Batman from the “Knightmare Sequence” on Twitter. The cool image also includes a cheeky caption. Check it out for yourself down below:
The caption, of course, refers to a line of dialogue that Batman states to Cyborg in Justice League after the latter admits that he wasn’t sure the Dark Knight was real.
The revelation that the Ultimate Edition of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice would be dropping on HBO Max was a pleasant surprise, especially when you consider the streamer’s initial plans for DC films. While the service currently offers a number of major DC Extended Universe titles, they were originally set to be removed from the service this month. However, following the public response to the plan, HBO Max opted to extend their availability.
When considering this, Zack Snyder and fans definitely have a reason to celebrate the Ultimate Edition’s release. Of course, this certainly isn’t the only thing Snyder has to celebrate these days, as his long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally set to be released on HBO Max. And Snyder has been joined by plenty of the cast and crew in celebrating its release.
Justice League was set to close out a trilogy of sorts that Zack Snyder started with 2013’s Man of Steel. But following his departure from the project, his initial story plans were changed immensely. Now, with the Snyder Cut (or Zack Snyder’s Justice League) on the way, his three-film saga will be realized.
The release of the Snyder Cut also means new things for Batman v. Superman, as Snyder has already confirmed that the updated cut will answer some lingering questions from BvS. The movie will also give Henry Cavill’s Superman a larger role, It goes without saying that many were less than satisfied with how the character was handled in the theatrical version.
Zack Snyder’s excitement over HBO Max adding the Ultimate Edition of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is cool to see. And as his updated version of Justice League gets closer, you can be sure that plenty of fans are going to take advantage of the fact that they can stream this chapter of his DC Comics saga.
Anyone looking to get caught up on the DCEU can currently stream many of the films on HBO Max ahead of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is set for release in 2021.