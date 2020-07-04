Zack Snyder Celebrates Batman v. Superman Ultimate Edition’s HBO Max Release With Cool Batman Post

The theatrical cut of Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice had a polarizing effect on fans, with many finding the story to be somewhat incomplete. Luckily, Warner Bros. released the Ultimate Edition, an extended director’s cut that presented the film in its entirety. Now, the Ultimate Edition is available for fans to enjoy through HBO Max, and they’re more than happy to have it on the streaming service. Zack Snyder is also thrilled to see it added and has taken to social media to celebrate with a Batman-related post.