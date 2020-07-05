Tom Cruise And Christopher McQuarrie Had A Plan For Jack Reacher 3 And It Sounds Great

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have had a fruitful relationship over the past several years, with the pair churning out several successful installments in the Mission: Impossible franchise. And of course, the two are currently working away on two more installments. However, some may forget that they also worked together on 2012’s Jack Reacher, which didn’t quite connect with audiences in the way that their other franchise has. Even though the original film and the 2016 sequel didn’t perform that well, the two did still have ideas for a third movie.