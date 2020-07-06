The Surprising Way Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Babu Frik Was Inspired By Nintendo Gameboy

View this post on Instagram

Here's some propy, set dec elements we designed for babu frik's work shop in rise of Skywalker... possibly inspired by a Nintendo Gameboy... possibly...