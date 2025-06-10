If You Didn't Know A-Lister Brie Larson Was Also A Gamer, Just Watch This Sweet Video Of Her Unboxing A Nintendo Switch 2

It’s sometimes easy to forget that just because someone is famous doesn’t mean they don’t share similar interests with the common folk. Take Brie Larson. Sure, she’s a well-known Hollywood actress from movies like Room (for which she won an Oscar), Kong: Skull Island, Captain Marvel and Fast X, but she also happens to be a passionate gamer. If you didn’t know that until now, you’ll certainly remember it after watching the sweet video of her unboxing a Nintendo Switch 2.

Larson, whose other recent onscreen credits include the Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive miniseries Lessons in Chemistry and the Netflix subscription-exclusive animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, took to her X account to show off her excitement as the “ultimate Nintendo fangirl” opening a special package sent to her from the video game company. Check it out!

The new Nintendo Switch 2 (!!!), as unboxed by the ultimate Nintendo fangirl 🥹 Thanks, @NintendoAmerica ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yBBeOguOrhJune 9, 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 came out on June 5, so needless to say for the average consumer, it’s extremely difficult to purchase one right now. Brie Larson, however, was lucky enough to get be sent not only a complimentary console, but a bunch of other goodies, including the game Mario Kart World. That was more than enough to get her excited, but she got even more jazzed when she was able to easily put together her Switch 2 controllers.

Considering how much of a Nintendo fan she is, I don’t fault her whatsoever for declaring that “the best day ever.” Brie Larson was no doubt going to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 controller no matter what, but to have this arrive at her house is a most welcome surprise. The actress ends the video with “More soon,” so it sounds like we can expect another video, if not several, of her showing off that sweet new console in action, whether it’s on her social media pages or her YouTube channel.

Brie Larson’s Nintendo Switch 2 acquisition follows a few months after she concluded her time on Elektra, a stage adaptation of the Sophocles’ Electra that written by Anne Carson and directed by Daniel Fish. As of this writing, it’s unclear when we’ll see Larson back on our big and small screens. However, back in 2020, she was down for the idea that she should play Samus Aran in a Metroid movie. Considering that a live-action Legend of Zelda movie on the way, such a project doesn’t sound farfetched, and we know that Larson is enthusiastic about the source material.

We’ll continue keep you apprised on the latest with both Brie Larson’s professional life and her Nintendo-related activities. Along with the aforementioned film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda from Sony Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination also have Super Mario World set to come out on April 3, 2026.