Doctor Sleep’s Director Blasted Pop Music To Drown Out The Screams While Editing That Horrifying Scene

I'm not kidding about this, while we were editing it – because you can hear, we were at Warner Brothers in post and we can hear through the walls – there are other movies like Annabel Comes Home was editing next door. And like, there was this two-and-a-half day period where we did the first assembly of that, or I'm going through the raw footage and trying to find everything, and it's just screams. And so we dragged all the audio down, and I would put stuff like ‘Walking On Sunshine’ on really loud. Not only to drown out the screams for the other offices, but because after a few hours of going through the footage, like, I wanted to die. Just on the edit. Like you guys, the viewer gets to endure that scene for, I think all-in, inclusive of the Abra [footage] in the middle of it, the whole thing is for four and a half minutes.