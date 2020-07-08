Jurassic World: Dominion Director Explains How The Set’s Shut Down Worked In The Movie’s Advantage

It's much more common for post-production digital effects to not get underway until principal photography is done, but with filming on hold, there was little else to do. The computer work needed to create the dinosaurs can be done with smaller groups of people and thus isn't going to run any risks. Based on what Colin Trevorrow tells Empire, that this movie is a huge "creative challenge," it sounds like getting a jump on this work is a real benefit, as it will give people more time to make sure these effects turn out just right. And because Jurassic World: Dominion isn't set to come out for at least 11 months, there's plenty of time to work on everything.