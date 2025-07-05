Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Reasons Behind Why He’s ‘Enjoyed’ Season 4 Of The Lincoln Lawyer ‘The Most,’ Have Me Equal Parts Hyped And Scared

We know we’re in for a wild ride with Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer . The upcoming book-to-screen adaptation is taking on the story told in Michael Connelly’s book The Law of Innocence, which means we’re about to see our titular lawyer, Mickey Haller, in prison and defending himself in every way. Now, the man who plays the attorney, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, has opened up about why he’s enjoyed this season so much, and he is making me equal parts scared and hyped.

At the moment, Season 4 does not have a premiere date on Netflix’s 2025 schedule ; however, it did wrap recently. Now, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is out and about promoting his project on the 2025 movie schedule , Jurassic World Rebirth, and during all of that, he’s been talking about The Lincoln Lawyer too. In fact, while on Just for Variety , he was asked about Mikey’s upcoming story, and in response, he said:

It’s the most emotional one — heavy emotion — because of how we found him, and a lot of things happen, which I cannot say, but they’re very emotional for me. I told the showrunners that even reading them before we start shooting, it is the one that I’ve enjoyed the most. I’ve enjoyed all of them, but this one is the one that I’ve enjoyed the most because it has the most heaviness.

I’m sure you remember, but just to recap, at the end of The Lincoln Lawyer’s third season , Mikey was arrested for a murder he didn’t commit when Sam Scales was found dead in the trunk of his car. So, in Season 4, the lawyer will be in prison, and he’ll work to defend himself. In the book The Law of Innocence, Mikey is also a target in the courtroom and prison, which likely plays into that “emotional” and heavy feeling Garcia-Rulfo alluded to.

Now, I love that the actor has “enjoyed” this season “the most,” because it gives me even more confidence in Season 4. I already had a feeling it’d be an unforgettable one; however, the praise coming from the show's lead helps its case a lot.

His mentioning of how “emotional” it’s been for him to film has me a bit scared, though. Mickey will be stuck in jail, and I can only imagine how hard that’s going to be on him as well as his friends, colleagues and family.

The “heaviness” he mentioned is also making me anxious in a good way. If I had to guess, I'd assume that attribute could be seen through Mikey's relationships with his family. We know Neve Campbell will be back in a big way as Mickey’s ex-wife Maggie, and I can’t imagine how his arrest will put stress on his relationship with her and their daughter.

I am also wondering how Mickey will fare in prison. While he’s very strong and strong-willed, prison is a different beast. And since he has a target on his back, I’m concerned for his safety. Plus, trying to build his defense while possibly needing to physically defend himself sounds dangerous and traumatic.

