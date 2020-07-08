What’s Happening With Atomic Blonde 2? Here’s What Charlize Theron Said

One reason that it may be a good thing that Atomic Blonde 2 isn't coming together super quickly is that it seems like David Leitch's schedule is going to be pretty full in the second half of 2020. It was reported last month that he had signed on to direct the new action movie Bullet Train, and just a couple days ago Brad Pitt signed on to star, with the plan being to start filming in a few months. It would be a bummer to see Leitch be unable to return for the Atomic Blonde sequel because of a scheduling conflict, as he has demonstrated a lot of flair as a director, so hopefully that's a project he can go back to when Bullet Train is completed.