Godzilla Vs. Kong Prequel Will Take Us Back To Skull Island

During the end credits of 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a lot of the headlines delving into the world after Godzilla’s ascendance seemed to point to one specific location for future endeavors: Skull Island. With all sorts of discoveries leading the action to the home of King Kong, it was only a matter of time before the MonsterVerse took us all back to that ancient home of tropical Titans. And now, a prequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is going to do just that.
Kaiju News Outlet picked up on a storyline entitled Godzilla vs. Kong: Kingdom Kong, which is tipped to be a graphic novel that will not only build up to the story of next year’s Warner Bros blockbuster, but it also acts as the sequel to a previous tie-in comic, Skull Island: The Birth of Kong. Focusing on one of the Monarch missions being launched into the Hollow Earth in the wake of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, our new protagonist, Audrey, will team up with Kong and the rest of her Monarch expedition team to face off against a new and dangerous Titan, Camazotz.
Should this report be accurate, this new Titan is bat-like in nature, and will be able to “plunge the world into perpetual night” if it wins the fight at the center of Godzilla vs. Kong: Kingdom Kong. However, knowing that Godzilla vs. Kong awaits us in theaters next May, we’d put more than a little money on Camazotz losing the battle in the end. Just call it a hunch, as these new details to the Godzilla vs. Kong prequel don’t need to say much else about the action that’s in store to tell us that much.
Godzilla vs. Kong: Kingdom Kong also marks the return of Dr. Houston Brooks, the character played by Corey Hawkins in Kong: Skull Island and Joe Morton in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. An important fixture in the MonsterVerse, the Monarch researcher was last seen in director Michael Dougherty’s sci-fi bonanza, as he was present at the hatching of Mothra. Dr. Brooks has the potential to be the common human thread through the entirety of the MonsterVerse, and this comic only bolsters the potential for Joe Morton’s present day variant of the character to return to the silver screen.
So many amazing possibilities are in the air, the wait for Godzilla vs. Kong to stomp into movie theaters feels a little more bearable. That particular adventure will debut with great sound and fury on May 21, 2021, while Godzilla vs. Kong: Kingdom Kong awaits a publication slot prior to that date with destiny. So keep your tabs tuned to CinemaBlend for further details as they become available.