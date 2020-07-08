Godzilla Vs. Kong Prequel Will Take Us Back To Skull Island

Should this report be accurate, this new Titan is bat-like in nature, and will be able to “plunge the world into perpetual night” if it wins the fight at the center of Godzilla vs. Kong: Kingdom Kong. However, knowing that Godzilla vs. Kong awaits us in theaters next May, we’d put more than a little money on Camazotz losing the battle in the end. Just call it a hunch, as these new details to the Godzilla vs. Kong prequel don’t need to say much else about the action that’s in store to tell us that much.