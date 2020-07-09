Why Black Widow Not Getting A Funeral In Avengers: Endgame Actually Helped Her Solo Film

Avengers: Endgame was the end of the road for a number of our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. However, while we had to say goodbye to Vision and Black Widow, only Tony Stark got a real on-screen funeral. Some fans were disappointed that Black Widow, who had been part of the MCU for almost as long as Iron Man himself, didn't get a better send off, but the director of the Black Widow movie thinks that the lack of goodbye in Endgame works to the benefit of the new film, as Black Widow itself will be able to be the real goodbye to Natasha Romanoff.