6 MCU Easter Eggs That Would Be Cool To See In Black Widow

More Budapest Talk, Or Just Tell Us What Happened There Already!

One of the most known events of Black Widow’s past has been her secret mission to Budapest with Hawkeye. It's been eight years since 2012’s Avengers and we still don’t have the answers. Before we say goodbye to Black Widow (if this is goodbye) we’d like to know all about it. Give us all the gory details Marvel, we’re ready! Although my hopes for this specific point go way past “Easter Egg” material, I would settle for some sort of tease regarding how the Disney+ series Hawkeye may come into play – yes about Budapest– but also in a way that will give us an idea about how the television show will pick up with Clint Barton once Black Widow concludes. Their partnership has been such a big part of Natasha’s legacy and I’d be surprised if her adventures with Hawkeye is not even briefly referenced or expanded upon in the movie.