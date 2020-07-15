Jumanji: 5 Things That Don't Make Sense About The 1995 Movie

After a grown-up Alan Parrish escapes from the Jumanji board, he runs around his childhood home looking for his parents or anything familiar about the place he was ripped from 26 years earlier. Alan bursts into his boyhood room and everything is still intact. His clothes are still in the closet, his bike is next to his bed, and a very stuffy portrait of his parents sits on his bedside table. Did Nora Shepherd not think to enter the room and do anything with it? The door was locked (Alan kicks it open) and everything is covered in cobwebs, which leads me to believe that the new property owner completely forgot about the room-turned-shrine, to begin with.