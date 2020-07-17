5 Ways Despicable Me Has Been A Game-Changer For Animated Movies Over The Last Decade

Earlier this month, Despicable Me celebrated its tenth birthday. It's hard to believe that a whole decade has passed since Illumination's first feature-length animated movie made its way into theaters, but it's safe to say that the studio's brand has been ubiquitous with pop culture these past 10 years. Once an unlikely success, Despicable Me fostered a company that produces some of the most profitable movies — animated or otherwise — of our modern times. It has also resulted in many, many, many Minions sightings.

It hasn't seemed that long since the Steve Carell-led movie made its way into theaters, but it has certainly remodeled animation as we see it today. Here are some key ways in which animation has changed since 2010.