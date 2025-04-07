Why It Only Took One Conversation With My 9-Year-Old Nephew To Know A Minecraft Movie Would Be A Hit

Features
By published

Building things bigger

Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It’s official: A Minecraft Movie is a bonafide hit. By some estimates, it almost doubled its weekend box office prediction and was the top movie by a mile. It was always going to be one of the biggest movies on the 2025 movie schedule, but it seems even industry insiders have been surprised by just how big the Jack Black and Jason Momoa-led video game movie is. I, on the other hand, had no doubt, and all it took was one short conversation with my nine-year-old nephew.

An army of Hogs launch an aerial attack from their balloons in A Minecraft Movie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

My Nephew Has Been Thinking About This Movie For Months

I’m always amazed at how much marketing breaks through to kids. I mean, I get it, these advertisers know exactly what they are doing. Still, in the age of streaming without commercials and YouTube, it’s a feat trying to get through to kids like my niece and nephew.

My nephew was already talking about how excited he was about A Minecraft Movie months ago, long before the movie was really even on my radar, even though I write about movies every day. I got the sense it was pretty much the top topic on the playground with his friends. I didn’t quite understand how much he played until that conversation. He’s moved on from Mario-based games and is fully immersed in Minecraft. It also doesn’t matter what kind of reviews A Minecraft Movie gets, he’s not reading those.

Rick Moranis with a weird colander on his head talking to Harold Ramis in Ghostbusters

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Minecraft Make No Sense To Me

I am a casual gamer in that I, like everyone else in my generation, grew up playing Sega and Super NES, and I’ll still occasionally sit down and play some GTA 5 or Mario Kart if the mood strikes me. I’m not a hardcore gamer in the slightest, but I definitely understand the widespread popularity of Minecraft. It is the most popular game in the world, of course.

That said, I haven’t played the game for more than a couple of minutes here and there, and I don’t really understand it. Listening to my nephew explain his game is like listening to Rick Moranis’ character Louis Tully in Ghostbusters. My nephew takes about his castle and his floating meadow of cows, and his sister not allowing armor, and all I hear is, “During the rectification of the Vuldrini, the traveler came as a large and moving Torg! Then, during the third reconciliation of the last of the McKetrick supplicants, they chose a new form for him: that of a giant Slor!”

The cast of A Minecraft Movie standing over a cliff looking nervous and confused.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Knew A Minecraft Movie Would Be Huge

It stunned me to see just how surprised the Hollywood trades were by A Minecraft Movie crushing box office receipts. Every kid my niece and nephew’s age can’t wait to see the flick. Every Jack Black fan is excited too, including my sister’s kids, who it turns out also love the Jumanji actor. There’s a perfect storm of loud teenagers and pre-teens begging their parents to see the movie (possibly even in 4DX) NOW across the world, and parents are happy to relent.

It doesn’t matter if the movie is good, bad or otherwise. The kids don’t care, they just want a “real life” version of their make-believe world played out on the big screen with a big clown (in a good way), like Jack Black leading the charge. We're still a ways off from getting our Legend of Zelda movie, but I’m thrilled he’s getting his Minecraft one.

Hugh Scott
Hugh Scott
Syndication Editor

Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Lilo and Stitch looking right at each other in the live-action remake.

This Side-By-Side Comparison Of Lilo & Stitch Animated And Live Action Are Almost Identical, And I Kind Of Feel Like That's The Problem
Jason Momoa&#039;s Garrett &quot;The Garbage Man&quot; Garrison scared in wrestling ring in A Minecraft Movie

Wow, Fans And Critics Really, Really Do Not Agree On A Minecraft Movie (And I Get It)
Lilo and Stitch looking right at each other in the live-action remake.

This Side-By-Side Comparison Of Lilo & Stitch Animated And Live Action Are Almost Identical, And I Kind Of Feel Like That's The Problem
See more latest
Most Popular
Joe Bird in Talk to Me.
I Just Learned That The Talk To Me Scene That Was Already Too Much For Me Was Almost A Lot Worse
Mark Hamill in Star Wars: A New Hope
The Coolest Metal Poster We Could Find From 10 Major Franchises Including Star Wars, Lord Of The Rings And More
Alan Cumming and Peter Serafinowicz
I Think I Found The Perfect Traitors Replacement (And It's On Netflix)
A collage of Fox shows featuring Rescue Hi-Surf, The Simpsons and The Masked Singer
How Can I Watch Fox Live From Anywhere? Stream Without Cable Inside And Outside Of The US
Mark smiling at Helly over cubicle wall in Severance Season 2
I'm Glad That Severance Is Getting The Love It Deserves, But I Think Another Apple TV+ Show Is Just As Worthy
Seth Rogen in The Studio
I'm Not Sold On The Studio, And It's Because One Thing Is Driving Me Nuts
Rick looking back in surprise in The White Lotus Episode 307
The White Lotus Finale Watchalong: I'm Sharing My Horrified Thoughts On All The Deaths And Big Reveals - Live Blog
Rowf licking Snitter&#039;s forehead in The Plague Dogs
After Watching The Plague Dogs And Bawling My Eyes Out, I Think I'm Ready To Talk About It
Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan, wearing dark glasses and riding a motorcycle.
Timothée Chalamet Steals The Show In A Complete Unknown, But There's One Actor I Can't Stop Thinking About
Snow White arching an eyebrow
One BIG Thing I Love Way More About The Snow White Live Action Movie Vs The Original, And One Thing I Didn't