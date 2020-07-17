10 Disneyland Opening Day Attractions That Are Still There

King Arthur Carousel

Really, how can you run any sort of amusement entity and not have that classic of all classics, the carousel? Walt watching his daughters on a carousel was said to be the thing that got him thinking about opening a park of his own in the first place. The reason every horse on King Arthur's Carousel is white is so that kids don't need to fight over what color horse they get, as it seems most always want the white one. If all of these other opening day attractions somehow got replaced, it seems likely this would be the last one to go if only because it's the most classic.