Wait, Is A Dirty Dancing Sequel Happening?

Here’s why Jennifer Grey’s upcoming role has the potential to be another Dirty Dancing movie. It is being developed by Lionsgate, the studio that owns the rights to the property and developed the 2004 prequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, per Variety. Also the movie is expected to be set in the ‘90s, which would match up with the iconic film’s timeline. Dirty Dancing was set in the Catskills Resort during the summer of 1963. The movie is now 33 years old – so if we were to meet Frances "Baby" Houseman today, she’d be living in 1996 and be 50 years old.