The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is Coming In Spring 2026 And I'm Sorry, I'm Wearing My Florals; Here's What We Know So Far

Florals? In the spring? Groundbreaking – but guess what, I’m wearing them because The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming out next year!

Nearly two decades ago, Anne Hathaway became an even bigger star with the release of The Devil Wears Prada. It’s an incredible movie about a woman trying to make her way in the fashion industry, taking a job as an assistant to a forceful and cruel CEO of a fashion magazine because it could help her open doors to many opportunities. Along the way, it changes so much about her.

There’s a lot to love about this movie, from the incredible fashion to the iconic The Devil Wears Prada cast to so much more, and now, a sequel is in the works, and I can’t wait for it. Here is what we currently know.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

At the time of writing this in May 2025, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, according to Variety . While it won’t be on any 2025 movie release schedule , we at least know it’ll be out this time next year – almost two decades after the first film was released (June 30, 2006).

So far, no other major films are competing with the movie’s release weekend. A few others are set to be released in May, marking big releases. The book-to-screen adaptation of Verity is one, as is the long-awaited The Mandalorian and Grogu . But so far, Miranda Priestly’s return is going to remain unmatched on that weekend.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Not much is confirmed for the cast of the sequel, but we do know two people will be back: Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, who was initially reported to be returning in July 2024 by Puck .

A lot has changed since their starring roles in the original film. Streep went on to win another Oscar for her part in The Iron Lady (and earn several other nominations). She has continued to cement herself as a legend, further solidifying her status and making me want to rewatch all of Streep’s best movies .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of Blunt's breakthrough roles was The Devil Wears Prada, and since then, she has only continued to grow as a star. Some of her notable roles are in The Jane Austen Book Club, The Young Victoria, Dan in Real Life, Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, Oppenheimer, and many others.

To have both of these stars back in this sequel is impressive, and I’m dying to watch them as Miranda and Emily Charlton again.

Stanley Tucci, who played Nigel Kipling in the movie, has also expressed interest in returning to the role in an interview with Variety in January 2025:

I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever.

I’d also love to see Nigel again in some way. But there’s this big question here that we haven’t addressed…

Will Anne Hathaway Be Back As Andy?

One of Hathaway’s most known roles of the last two decades is most certainly Andy from The Devil Wears Prada. But the actress hasn’t been confirmed to return in the sequel yet. In fact, before it was announced in July 2024 that a movie was in active development, Hathaway spoke to E! News in March 2024 and said that she didn’t think a sequel would happen:

I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen.

But now, more than a year later, with a confirmed release date, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set. So does this mean Hathaway might return? Ehhhh. While I’d love to see Andy again, she and Priestly left off on not-so-great terms, and I don’t think Andy would ever return to the fashion industry.

However, I wouldn’t mind seeing her in a more supporting role while Blunt’s character became a bigger focus, as she was always involved in fashion. And, judging from the film's premise, there’s a good chance that might be the case.

What Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 Going To Be About?

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

From the Variety article regarding the release date, we do have an idea of what the sequel will be about – and in this age where print publications are going by the wayside, it’s going to follow something we're all familiar with.

The sequel will reportedly be about Miranda trying to adjust to her failing publication, as the traditional magazine industry is in decline. Now, she actually faces off against Blunt’s character, who is an executive for a luxury group with “advertising dollars” that Priestly needs for her magazine.

I love seeing students become masters, and this is the perfect way to showcase it. I’m ready for a battle.

Aline Brosh McKenna Is Reportedly Writing The Script

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

When Deadline reported the early sequel development news in July 2024, they also stated that Aline Brosh McKenna, the original screenwriter behind the first film, would return for the second. Since the premiere of the first film, the screenwriter has worked on movies such as 27 Dresses, We Bought a Zoo, Morning Glory, and Cruella, as well as directed the film Your Place or Mine.

David Frankel Was Reported To Be “In Talks” To Return

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

That Deadline report from July 2024 also said that the original director, David Frankel, from the first film, was “in talks” to return. While that’s not a total confirmation, there hasn’t been any other news on another director, so right now, he seems to at least be the leading choice.

The director has since worked on the dog movie Marley & Me, The Big Year, and Hope Springs, as well as directed several episodes of television shows. Seeing him return to this franchise would be amazing.

Just writing about this movie makes me so pumped to hear more news. I have to know who is going to return. And am I going to see Andy eat those famous grilled cheese sandwiches again? I’m still trying to perfect the recipe years later – while also improving my fashion sense. I think it’s time for a rewatch while we wait.