Freakier Friday Just Had An Early Screening, And Lindsay Lohan Was ‘Overwhelmed By The Reactions

The long-awaited and much-anticipated Freakier Friday is finally hitting the 2025 movie release schedule on August 8th. Despite that still being months away we have seen a trailer for the Freaky Friday seque l, so myself and other fans knew a bit about the movie going in. But seeing some footage isn’t necessarily the same thing as hearing audience reactions.

In fact, Linday Lohan appeared with Jamie Lee Curtis onstage during the Disney Panel at CinemaCon 2025. They came onstage to Chappell Roan's "Hot To Go," which featured prominently in the first footage from the movie, but I was most stoked when Lohan admitted some people have seen the movie already!

The actress said she was “overwhelmed” by the audience reaction, which ties in with a comment a Disney head honcho said earlier during this panel. He noted the studio was happy with “the response” the sequel to the 2003 film has gotten, as well. Per Lohan:

We [were] recently shown the movie and we were overwhelmed by the audience's reaction. There was laughter, cheering and singing and it was really, really fun to experience.

It makes total sense to me. Freaky Friday came out shortly before Mean Girls. It’s a fun movie you can watch with your friends or your mom, and the fans who were teens when it came out frequently have kids of their own now. There’s a lot of audience love for just the footage we’ve seen so far, and our own Corey Chichizola has already declared Jamie Lee Curtis is already quotable again this time around – after her “crypt keeper” line went viral in the first film.

It’s been clear for months there’s an appetite for this film, and while an early audience may be somewhat of a biased audience, I am rooting for this one to land.

And per Curtis, she’s hopeful it will land with a theatrical audience, a comment that’s been uttered over and over again during Paramount’s pane l, Universal’s panel , Sony’s panel , Lionsgate’s panel, Warner Bros.’ panel and even newcomer Amazon’s panel . There does seem to be a real push to put content that people are going to want to see into theaters, and Curtis says this is one that should be viewed on the big screen, though time will tell.

So, we made this movie last year with a lot of love and we made it to specifically to be experienced on the big screen and with a big crowd, the only way you should see a Freaky Friday movie. We cannot wait!

Wait we must, though I'm still bullish after Lohan shared the early reactions to the film. While Thunderbolts* and a few other Disney properties are making their way into the theatrical pipeline in the coming months, Freakier Friday won’t be released until August 8th. But there’s a lot this year to get excited for – like Lilo & Stitch live-action , so stay tuned.