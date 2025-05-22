Sydney Sweeney Was Asked About A Potential Anyone But You Sequel, And I Think She Gave The Smoothest Response Possible
Anyone But 2?
It’s been a couple of years since Anyone But You made its big screen debut and had a quiet, but very impressive, box office run. In the time since, more people have found it, and there’s been quite the demand for a sequel. Now, Sydney Sweeney has addressed the possibility of another rom-com that follows her and Glen Powell’s characters, and I have to say she gave one smooth response.
In a career-spanning interview with Empire, Sweeney addressed the response to Anyone But You. She explained that she was making a movie for audiences, not necessarily critics. Well, that response is what she got, as proven by the fact that our review of Anyone But You gave it 2.5 stars while a different writer at CinemaBlend said the 2022 rom-com was the “best modern rom-com ever” and other romances should take notes. And with that reaction, specifically from audiences, there has been hope for a sequel.
So, when asked about the possibility of an Anyone But You follow-up, the actress said:
Well, that’s not a no. However, it’s also not a yes. While I can’t confirm or deny anything, I do know that Sweeney’s lack of answer gives me hope.
I’d assume that if nothing was in the works, the Euphoria actress would be allowed to say that. The fact that she’s staying tight-lipped seems to be a good sign. So here’s hoping Anyone But 2 (which is my dream title for this potential rom-com) happens.
Truly, I want an Anyone But You sequel so bad. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s chemistry rivaled some of the couples in the best rom-coms. The story, which is loosely based on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, was so much genuine fun. And overall, I’d love to see the love story of Bea and Ben continue.
Sweeney’s answer leaves the door wide open by not confirming or denying anything. Plus, we know she and Powell are good friends, and they’re down to work together again. In fact, last year, the Top Gun: Maverick actor told Variety they were “trying to find the next thing” and people should “send [them] all the scripts you got.”
I hope those scripts are coming in, and I hope they're for Anyone But You 2. If I had a say in how this story went, I’d hope the sequel involved Ben and Bea’s wedding, considering the first film also centered around a wedding. I’d want them to go on just as many funky and fun adventures throughout the film while in a new location (seeing as they traveled to Australia for the first one). I'd obviously also want both hijinks and romance to ensue.
However, I’m not a writer, producer or director, so I trust whatever team is hopefully hired to make Anyone But You 2. It seems like it’s possible, so unless we get an official denial, I’ll be assuming that this sequel will maybe someday really happen.
In the meantime, I’ll be going back to watch Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in their excellent first rom-com with a Netflix subscription.
