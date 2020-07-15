Why Denis Villeneuve Hasn’t Been Able To Watch Blade Runner 2049 (His Own Movie)

It's far from crazy to hear Denis Villeneuve say he can't watch his own movies until he gets some distance. Numerous actors and have made comments over the years that they have trouble watching themselves on screen and so it's not shocking that a director might feel the same way. If watching a movie is simply going to dredge up the various emotions attached to making it then he's not going to enjoy the film for its own sake, nevermind learn anything from it.