Disney+’s Howard Trailer Is Here For Nostalgia And Tears

I'm not crying, you're crying. Howard Ashman created a legacy for himself before his death, and Disney+'s Howard looks like a touching tribute to the playwright and lyricist. Let's break down what we're being shown so far, in the documentary that will head to streaming in early August.

This first trailer for Howard opens on the recording of The Little Mermaid. Howard Ashman can be seen coaching Ariel actress Jodi Benson on the iconic song "Part of Your World", which he wrote alongside Alan Menken. In the brief clip, you can see how his direction helped to shape the voice performance for the song we know and love. The Little Mermaid was Disney's first fairy tale in decades, so there was a ton of pressure associated with its production. But we all know what a success it grew to be.

From there, we're shown some of the Disney projects that Howard Ashman contributed to through the years. His lyrics found a way to piece the hearts of audiences, and allow characters like Ariel and The Beast to be fully fleshed out onscreen. Ashman had already had a successful career in theater prior to joining the House of Mouse, working on the original productions of Little Shop of Horrors and Nine. But it's his trio of Disney animated blockbusters that would truly make Ashman a household name.

