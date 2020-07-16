How To Survive A Time Loop, According To Palm Springs

Warning: SPOILERS for Palm Springs are in order. If you’re not familiar with this particular loop in time, don’t head into the cave just yet.

The recent release of Hulu’s big streaming hit Palm Springs has brought back a genre of films that, while popular, doesn’t take up a lot of the sci-fi landscape. As such, the adventures of Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) are familiar enough that audiences have devoured them with glee, but they’re also different enough that some true surprises are waiting to be had. At the crossroads of the familiar and the fresh, there are some lessons to be learned as to how to survive, and potentially escape, a time loop; and they’re pretty smart at that.