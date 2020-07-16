Captain America’s Chris Evans Believes Marvel Should Have Earned More Award Nominations

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might have started out as a risky experiment, but it's made a massive impact on the entertainment world. Every single installment in Phase Three was a critical and box office success, but only Ryan Coogler's Black Panther has gotten serious award attention in the form of Oscar nominations. Captain America actor Chris Evans recently spoke to this trend, and defending the MCU's finest films as worthy of nominations.
Despite the superhero genre's power at the box office, it's been an uphill battle for them to be considered for major award ceremonies. Logan and Black Panther have been the exception to this rule, but Chris Evans seems to believe there were some MCU movies that could have qualified for such honors. Steve Rogers himself recently addressed the MCU's lack of award attention, with Evans saying:
There is enormous thought and consideration that goes into these story arcs. If you take the Marvel moniker off those movies, and characters that aren’t identifiable from comic books these movies would be lauded in that way. I’m not saying every one’s a home run. But they really turn out some really impressive movies.
At the time of writing, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has released a whopping 23 blockbusters since its inception. While Chris Evans admits that their quality can vary, he seems to think that a few of them might have deserved major award nominations. While he doesn't offer any specific the droves of Marvel fans will no doubt have a few suggestions.
Chris Evans' comments come form his recent conversation with Deadline about his Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob. Eventually the conversation turned to his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the franchise's history being snubbed during Awards Season. The question was in reference to projects like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which is considered one of the MCU's strongest installments. But there's likely an argument for more than one movie in the property.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a variety of very strong outings, including Captain America: Winter Soldier. James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise offers a unique perspective on the property, and manages to balance a mixture of comedy and drama. Yondu's death in Vol. 2 remains one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the entire MCU, and there's no telling what emotional gut punch Gunn will pull with the upcoming threequel.
