Captain America’s Chris Evans Believes Marvel Should Have Earned More Award Nominations

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might have started out as a risky experiment, but it's made a massive impact on the entertainment world. Every single installment in Phase Three was a critical and box office success, but only Ryan Coogler's Black Panther has gotten serious award attention in the form of Oscar nominations. Captain America actor Chris Evans recently spoke to this trend, and defending the MCU's finest films as worthy of nominations.