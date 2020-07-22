10 Quintessential Black Movies Of The 2000s

Love & Basketball (2000)

Sure, we didn’t have a Waiting to Exhale in the 2000s, but we did have the romantic sports drama Love & Basketball, so at least that’s something. Starring Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan, and helmed by The Old Guard director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Love & Basketball is about two basketball players (Epps and Lathan) who love both the game of basketball, and each other.

There weren’t a lot of romantic movies starring black leads in the 2000s, so Love & Basketball was a great one to the start off the decade with.