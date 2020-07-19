The Hunger Games Has Been Recapped As A Zoom Meeting, And I Can’t Look Away

While the Zoom Meeting format allows for many of the biggest moments from The Hunger Games to be communicated, it’s not a perfect summary of the movie. It misses out on a few key plot points, like the fact that Katniss is only fighting in the games because she volunteered to save her sister. Or that whole part where Katniss and Peeta are pretending (or are they?) to be in love in order to try and win sympathy from the Panem viewers at home.