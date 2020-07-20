Wonder Woman 1984: Reason Behind Steve Trevor’s Resurrection May Have Been Revealed

Leave a Comment
Potential spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984 ahead.
The DC Extended Universe is an ever-growing place. And while all eyes are on what Zack Snyder will do with Justice League's Snyder Cut, there are also a handful of highly anticipated blockbusters heading to theaters. The next installment in the DCEU is Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, which will somehow resurrect Chris Pine's Steve Trevor despite decades passing following his death. And now we may know how he's being brought back for the upcoming DC sequel.
Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back a number of times over the years, most recently due to global health concerns that have shut down theaters. But some merchandise and tie-in material have still been released, some of which feature reveals about the long awaited sequel. This includes a Wonder Woman 1984 junior novelization, which reportedly indicates that Steve is back thanks to an item called a dreamstone.
This news come to us via Bleeding Cool, and still has the potential to be inaccurate once Wonder Woman 1984 finally arrives in theaters. After all, movie novelizations have had major discrepancies in the past. Still, it's exciting that we may finally have some answers regarding exactly how Chris Pine's Wonder Woman character somehow makes it to the 1980's.
The Wonder Woman 1984 junior novel reportedly indicates that the dreamstone comes to Diana's life while she's working at The Smithsonian alongside Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minerva. The magical item reportedly goes back like Diana's lasso of truth, and she uses the dreamstone to wish for Steve's resurrection. And just like that Chris Pine is rocking a fanny pack and rejoining the DCEU.
While we'll have to wait for Wonder Woman 1984 to arrive before any real answers about Steve Trevor is confirmed, this potential answer to the long-standing question should help satiate fans who are patiently waiting for the movie to arrive. Since the first images of Patty Jenkins' sequel were released, moviegoers have been wondering how the heck Chris Pine's character was going to be apart of the movie. Is he just in Diana's mind? Is it a trick by the movie's villains? Cue the reported inclusion of the dreamstone.
The dreamstone has had some history in DC comics, usually allowing its user to see into people's dreams. It's been wielded by a variety of characters, largely villains like Doctor Destiny. It should be interesting to see if how it factors into the story of Wonder Woman 1984, and how Steve Trevor gets involved in Diana's second big screen adventure.
Wonder Woman 1984 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 2nd. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.