Wonder Woman 1984: Reason Behind Steve Trevor’s Resurrection May Have Been Revealed

While we'll have to wait for Wonder Woman 1984 to arrive before any real answers about Steve Trevor is confirmed, this potential answer to the long-standing question should help satiate fans who are patiently waiting for the movie to arrive. Since the first images of Patty Jenkins' sequel were released, moviegoers have been wondering how the heck Chris Pine's character was going to be apart of the movie. Is he just in Diana's mind? Is it a trick by the movie's villains? Cue the reported inclusion of the dreamstone.