Batman Fan Poster Brings Back Ben Affleck And Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke

Instead, we're getting an all-new Batman film, with Robert Pattinson in the lead role. At best, the character will be a younger version of the DCEU Batman, though more than likely it's an entirely separate and standalone story. It's all far from clear right now. We don't really know what we are getting, we just know what we've missed out on. As far as we know Deathstroke isn't in this new movie, and even if he is, like Batman, he's almost certainly being played by somebody else.