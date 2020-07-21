Disney World Is Definitely Getting Rid Of 2 Of Its Worst Rides, But Which Is The Worst Of The Worst?

It was so disappointing. The attraction took place almost entirely in the dark and so you never got to actually see anything. The experience relied on sound effects to make you feel like action was taking place around you, and that worked, but it all came off as a cheap way to build an attraction without having to actually make anything. And it sort of was that. Stitch's Great Escape was a quick and dirty replacement for ExtraTERRORestrial Alein Encounter but without any of the scary bits that made that fun. Instead of a monster breathing down your neck, you just got an annoying jerk mumbling in your ear.