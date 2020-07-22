Snyder Cut: Justice League’s Ray Fisher Reveals The Change He Requested From Zack Snyder

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Justice League has had an unprecedented tenure in the public eye, starting with Zack Snyder's departure in the midst of filming due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the project in time for its intended release date, but greatly changed the Snyder's original vision with editing and reshoots. After years of fan campaigns, the Snyder Cut is finally arriving on HBO Max next year, and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher recently revealed the request he put in with the filmmaker himself.