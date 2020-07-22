Snyder Cut: Justice League’s Ray Fisher Reveals The Change He Requested From Zack Snyder

Leave a Comment
Justice League has had an unprecedented tenure in the public eye, starting with Zack Snyder's departure in the midst of filming due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the project in time for its intended release date, but greatly changed the Snyder's original vision with editing and reshoots. After years of fan campaigns, the Snyder Cut is finally arriving on HBO Max next year, and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher recently revealed the request he put in with the filmmaker himself.
Ray Fisher has been one of the most vocal cheerleaders for the Snyder Cut over the years. What's more, he recently alleged abusive behavior by Joss Whedon when he took the helm. The character Cyborg was one of the aspects of Justice League's theatrical cut that was majorly cut down, so the Snyder Cut should be a game changer. And now Fisher explained another way he's hoping the re-release will make things right, saying:
Despite my asking on multiple occasions, my barber (Wayne Nembhard) was not credited in any capacity for his work on the theatrical version of Justice League. Wayne worked with us for the ENTIRE principal photography process (8 months) and the majority of the reshoots. Wayne took whatever time was asked of him away from his successful business—a unisex barber salon called Extreme Cutz in St. Albans, UK—to work with us. To my knowledge, he was the only Black man to ever grace the hair and makeup trailer.
It looks like Justice League's Snyder Cut has the opportunity to provide redemption in a variety of ways-- beyond the work put in by Zack Snyder and the cast. Because it turns out that a vital crew member wasn't credited in the theatrical cut: his barber Wayne Nembhard. And considering how long the movie filmed, Ray Fisher maintains he should be credited appropriately when the blockbuster is re-released on HBO Max.
Ray Fisher shared his thoughts over on his personal Twitter page, which he often uses to communicate with fans about his work in the DC Extended Universe on Justice League. And while all eyes are on what Zack Snyder's vision will include, the movie's re-release can also give Wayne Nembhard credit for his time on the film. As Fisher went on to explain,
It broke my heart (as I know it did Wayne’s) to watch the credits roll and not see his name appear in any way. When Zack told me about the Snyder Cut being released, I only had one request: that Wayne be given credit for his work. Zack was shocked that Wayne wasn’t credited in the theatrical version and assured me that Wayne would absolutely be given credit in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s not just about a movie. These things go deeper than artistic aesthetic. Accountability >Entertainment.
While audiences see finished theatrical products when we go to the movies, it's easy to forget the countless professional who make each new release possible. Given the size and budget of Justice League this is especially true, as the movie took many months to get in the can-- especially with Joss Whedon's reshoots. So not seeing your name on the credits is no doubt a disappointing experience.
The Snyder Cut's impending release is breaking new ground, and it'll be interesting to see just how much it differs from the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League. Ray Fisher may not be able to speak further about his allegations against Joss Whedon, but you can tell how excited the actor is for the upcoming re-release, and the change that'll entail for his character in particular. But he's also sharing the spotlight, and making sure that his barber is included in the movie's credits at last.
