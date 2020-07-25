13 Movies To Stream Or Rent If You Liked Greyhound

Saving Private Ryan (HBO Max)

In the midst of D-Day, a group of army rangers accept a mission to rescue the younger brother (Matt Damon) of three soldiers killed in combat, leading them directly into enemy territory.

Why Greyhound Fans Will Like It: Anyone who calls themselves a fan of Greyhound has probably seen Saving Private Ryan, but understandably so, may not want to watch it again, but for those have not seen Steven Spielberg's boldly authentic, Oscar-winning portrait of World War II, also led by Tom Hanks, you owe it to yourself to bear witness to it.

Stream Saving Private Ryan on HBO Max here.

Rent Saving Private Ryan on Amazon here.