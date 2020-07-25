Rosamund Pike Says She Had No Idea What She Was Getting Into When She Agreed To Star In James Bond's Die Another Day

Every now and then, there’s that gig you sign up for that seems like the biggest challenge of your life. For actor Rosamund Pike, one such moment kicked off her career with an impressive bang, as her role in the 20th James Bond film, Die Another Day, served as her introduction, for better or for worse, to the world of movies. Pike’s performance as Miranda Frost is made all the more remarkable when you take into account the fact that, as she explains below, she was totally in the dark about the world of Bond: