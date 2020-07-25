Zack Snyder Shared A Superman Scene From The Snyder Cut And It Had Exactly What Fans Wanted

Although this confirms that the circumstances regarding Clark’s resurrection are very different from what we saw in the 2017 film, we’re still left with a number of questions. Will Clark’s body still have been preserved for healing time in Kryptonian technology as it was in the comics? How long has he been healing? And (though this is a longshot), could we see any reference to the Supermen who reign in his place? We’ll just have to wait and see.