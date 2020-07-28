Hereditary Ending Explained: What Happened To Peter?

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Hereditary. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!

Ari Aster is one of a few filmmakers in recent years who has made a huge splash with a horrific debut film, others being Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, and Jennifer Kent, but make no mistake: Hereditary is an exceptional and special piece of storytelling. Introducing audiences to the hyper-detailed craft of its writer/director, the film grips you with its family drama, and then makes you scream as it invades your mind with slowly escalating witchcraft. It all culminates in an ending that horror fans will be talking about for years and years – and it’s that ending that we are here to examine today!