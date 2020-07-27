Walt Disney World Is Slowing Down Its Phased Reopening

Taken together, and taking Walt Disney World at its word that park capacity is not being increased, it would seem that maybe Walt Disney World isn't seeing the influx of vacationers that, even under the circumstances, it was expecting, and thus there's simply no need to open up as many hotels on the schedule that was previously planned. Instead, the plan is to give more access to Annual Pass holders, who tend to be local and won't be using hotels anyway, and cast members that can still increase the bottom line of the parks by spending money inside them.