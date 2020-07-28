The Little Mermaid Rumor: Is Kacey Musgraves Joining Disney’s Live-Action Movie?

Still, the idea of seeing Kacey Musgraves as Vanessa is certainly an intriguing idea. It also makes one wonder if the live-action version of The Little Mermaid will give Ursula/Vanessa her own song. each of the live-action adaptations that have stayed musicals have added at least one new song to the mix. Indications have been that Prince Eric will get his own song this time around and there have also been indications of several other new songs as well, so perhaps Vanessa will get one of them.